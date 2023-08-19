Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Jalandhar, August 18
Notices were issued to all schools in the district to keep their rations clean and hygienic after discrepancies in rice were found at one of the institutions in Phagwara during a surprise checking today.
Vijay Dutt, a member of the Punjab State Food Commission, today paid a surprise visit to government schools, anganwadi centres and government ration depots in Phagwara and Nadala subdivision to ensure the implementation of mid-day meal and other welfare schemes at the grassroots level.
He inspected Government Primary Smart Schools, Phagwara block 2, and Nanak Nagar, Nadala anganwadi centre, Government High School and Government Elementary Smart School, Muddowal village, and the Nadala ration depot.
He said during checking, insects (susri) were found in rice served during the mid-day meal at a Phagwara school. Notices were issued to all schools in the district and they were instructed to keep rice rations clean and hygienic, he said.
He instructed officials of the Education Department to provide clean food for children and ensure cleanliness while preparing and serving eatables.
He asked officials to display the helpline number of the Punjab State Food Commission in schools and anganwadi centres so that any beneficiary, who had any complaint regarding food or welfare schemes, could register it on the cellphone number 9876764545.
Besides, he also directed officials to conduct health check-up of school students and mid-day meal workers after every six months.
