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Home / Jalandhar / Inside heart: How new imaging tools improve coronary care

Inside heart: How new imaging tools improve coronary care

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Dr Manbir Singh
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New tools for coronary imaging offers unique strengths and in complex cases, they are often used complementarily, says Dr Manbir Singh, Interventional Cardiologist, New Ruby Hospital

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Pvt Ltd, Jalandhar.

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In the past few years, healthcare and cardiology have advanced dramatically with breakthroughs in imaging, robotics, genomics and precision therapies. These innovations are reshaping patient care by enabling earlier diagnosis and more personalised treatment strategies.

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Out of these, few innovations are Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs), Intra-Vascular Ultra Sound (IVUS), Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and still newer IVUS + Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) technologies which are being applied in coronary interventions.

DCBs are used to reduce restenosis and improve outcomes in complex coronary lesions where stenting is difficult or less fruitful. IVUS is a tool used during angioplasty for plaque assessment. The technology was available earlier too but its use has rather been increased now as cardiologists are doing more complex coronary angioplasties. It is considered as a good tool for vessel sizing, lumen assessment and especially stent optimisation and has become necessary tool in achieving precision Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI).

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Another imaging tool being used is OCT. Though expensive it is one of the best imaging tools for stent optimisation, for calcium assessment in coronary vessels and detecting thin-cap fibroatheromas with unmatched resolution. It has a drawback of excessive use of contrast agents for providing blood clearance which can increase the risk to kidneys especially in renal compromised patients.

Novel technology IVUS +NIRS is a tool which has an edge. It is a dual camera catheter tool which doubles up the benefits of two technologies to maximise the benefit as imaging technique. IVUS shows vessel structure, while NIRS identifies lipid-rich fibroatheromas—the plaques most likely to rupture and cause myocardial infarction. It detects lipid-core plaques with high accuracy and is superior for identifying rupture-prone plaques and stratifying high-risk patients.

By combining structural and compositional imaging, cardiologists can better identify vulnerable plaques and tailor interventions.

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