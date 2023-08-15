Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 14

Inspector Manmohan Singh, who is posted as AIG in the NRI office, Jalandhar, will get the Police Medal for Meritorious Services on Independence Day.

Recipient of DGP’s commendation disc twice and the Chief Minister’s award in 2015, Inspector Manmohan Singh hails from Dasuya in Hoshiarpur. After joining the force as the ASI in 1999, he has been a recipient of 83 commendation certificates. During his posting as the SHO in various police stations, he has arrested 41 proclaimed offenders. He also registered 136 cases under the NDPS Act.

He is credited with bringing Jaskaran S Kalsi, who was wanted in the murder of a Nigerian nation, to India on extradition from Australia. He also arrested supari killer and gangster Sukhwinder Singh wanted in murder and a car loot case. He had also handled a sensitive situation wherein Sikh radicals had seized two trains in 2012 during the Punjab bandh call.