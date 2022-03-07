Inspired from Dr Kumud's life, this writer pens Kumudini

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

Jalandhar-based Hindi novelist Dr Ajay Sharma has penned another Hindi novel titled ‘Kumudini’, the story of which has been inspired from the life of Dr Kumud Pasricha, a gynaecologist who runs an IVF centre.

The novel has been written in an autobiographical style. Dr Vishal is the narrator of the story, who holds a medical degree, but used to work as a journalist. Dr Ajay Sharma said the style of novel is amazing and narrator Dr Vishal has managed to weave his fabric very nicely along with his experiences as a journalist, writer and doctor.

Dr Ajay said the novel revolves around the life of Dr Kumudini, who suffers from cancer and has dedicated her whole life to enable couples to give birth to babies through IVF. “She strongly felt that she is a cancer sufferer because she has played with nature. On the other hand, the patients who were treated at her IVF centre consider her not less than God because they got blessed with their own babies only because of her,” he said.

He further said Dr Vishal, the narrator of the story, used to first meet the patients visiting the IVF centre. He used to gather complete minute details of the patients coming to him.

The narrator used to come across with the varied patients, including gays and lesbians. Interestingly, the novel not only discusses problems of the patients, including gays and lesbians, but it also tries to find out suitable solutions.

“It was a challenging job for the author to deal with the story. However, he has succeeded in his task. The reader gets curious while reading the novel keeping in his mind - what next?” said Dr Vishal. He further said the novel is full of information related to medical and psychology. The language is very strong and powerful. —