Install cameras in govt offices: AAP workers

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, February 22

A meeting was held in Mukerian under the chairmanship of Aam Aadmi Party leader Baljit Singh, in which it was demanded from the Chief Secretary of the Punjab Government that CCTV cameras should be installed in government offices.

Singh said the Supreme Court has already instructed the state governments to install CCTV cameras in all the police stations in order to protect human rights and curb corruption. He asked the state government that body-worn cameras should be provided to cops and employees so that they could not pressurise the general public.

“In this regard, I will soon take a delegation and meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and hand over a demand letter to him,” said Baljit Singh.