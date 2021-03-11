Install tubewell, streetlights at Punjab Avenue, Jalandhar MC urged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 9

Members of the Social Welfare Society, Punjab Avenue, near Urban Estate Phase-I, today met Municipal Corporation officials and handed over a letter to them addressed to the Municipal Commissioner, demanding installation of a new tubewell and street lights in their area.

They said the area came under the municipal limit in the year 2018. Earlier, it was under the panchayat’s jurisdiction. They complained that Rs 13 lakh was allocated for the installation of new tubewell in the area but it hasn’t been installed yet.

“Residents are using their own privately installed submersible pumps which extract even sand with the water. Therefore, the water is not suitable for drinking and even resulting in many health hazards. Besides, there is no water tank in the area”, the members said.

They also complained that in the absence of any streetlight in the area, the crime graph has gone up. “Miscreants creating nuisance after consuming liquor has become a daily affair. Also, many mishaps have taken place in the past as commuters fail to see the potholes especially when it rains”, they added.

Meanwhile, XEN Harpreet Singh, and SDO Bhag Singh, whom the residents met today, assured that they would get the needful done at the earliest.