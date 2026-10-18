‘Instead of jobs, AAP gave Punjab youth chitta’: Haryana CM targets Mann govt over drug crisis

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday targeted the Punjab government, saying, “Instead of pens and talent, Punjab’s youth are seen with Chitta injections and packets in their hands.”

Addressing a gathering after flagging off a Bhagwan Valmiki Teerth Yatra from the Valmiki Ashram in Jalandhar, Saini described the Punjab government as “jhooth te chutkaleyan di sarkar” (a government of lies and jokes).

Advertisement

He said Punjab was in the grip of drugs and that only a BJP government in the state, along with the BJP-led government at the Centre, could rescue it from the drug crisis.

Advertisement

The event was organised by the Bhagwan Valmiki Utsav Committee at the Valmiki Ashram in Jalandhar. Saini flagged off the yatra on the Pargat Diwas of Bhagwan Valmiki. The yatra will culminate at Shri Ramtirth Bhagwan Valmiki Ashram in Amritsar.

During his address, Saini repeatedly referred to Jalandhar as ‘Luv Ki Nagri’ (the city of Luv, Lord Ram’s son) and cited references to Jalandhar, Punjab and the state’s rivers in the Ramayana. He also highlighted various welfare policies and schemes implemented by the Haryana government to argue that the Punjab government had failed to fulfil its promises.

Advertisement

Attacking the AAP government over the drug problem, Saini said, “Punjab is the land of gurus, peers, saints and shoorveers (warriors). It has given direction to the country and shed blood for it. But with a heavy heart, I have to ask: Is this the same Punjab that the Gurus envisioned? Punjab’s youth are caught in the trap of drugs. Farmers, youth and labourers feel duped. Bhagwan Valmiki taught us that a true government works for the welfare of its people. But when governments go back on their promises, the youth are left disappointed. The message of Ram Rajya becomes much more important. Punjab received big promises, but what has it got?”

He added, “The government had promised 25,000 jobs. Where did these go? Instead of jobs, the government has put Chitta, drugs, syringes and packets into the hands of the youth. Where their hands should hold ‘kalam aur hunar’ (pen and talent), today they hold ‘chitte diyan suiyan’ (syringes containing synthetic heroin). This is the cause of the degeneration of Punjab and the exodus of its youth.”

Claiming that the state government was incapable of ensuring progress and tackling the drug crisis, Saini said Punjab could progress only under a BJP government, as in Haryana.

“When the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state come together in Punjab, the pace of vikas (development) will double. We have already achieved this in Haryana,” he said.

BJP district president Ashok Sareen Hicky, Manoranjan Kalia, KD Bhandari, Rakesh Rathour, Sushil Rinku and Karamjit Kaur, among others, were also present on the occasion.