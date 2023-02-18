Institute donates Rs 8 lakh for needy children, social organisations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 17

St Soldier Group of Institutions organised 10th charity show, “Sanjhan Pyar Diyan” on Thursday on the occasion of its foundation day, to help needy children and various social organisations.

The societies which received financial aid included Pingalaghar, Andh Vidhayala, Apahaj Ashram, Kusht Ashram, Nari Niketan, Unique home, Thalassemia, Sahara Seva Samiti and 13-13 Committee. An aid of Rs 8 lakh was donated.

On the occasion, chairman of group Anil Chopra, vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Padmashree Bibi Prakash Kaur, comedian Sandeep Patila were present as the chief guests. Managing directors Manhar Arora, Col RK Khanna, all directors, principals and more than 3,000 staff members from all the colleges and schools of St Soldier Group were present on the ocassion.

Singer Teji Bajwa and his Karinday Band entertained everyone with their songs. Along with this, Harsh Sikandar, runner-up of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ also sang a song, and Sandeep Patila, anchor, Superboy Karan, made everyone laugh a lot with his comedy.

Anil Chopra and Sangeeta Chopra said that all the staff members of the organisation had collected amount by donating their one-day salary. They presented cheques of Rs 7.5 lakh to the in-charges of Pinglaghar, Andh Vidhayala, Apahaj Ashram, Kusht Ashram, Nari Niketan, Unique Home, Hope for Life, Sahara Seva Samiti and ration of Rs 50,000 to 13-13 Committee.

Together with this, a total amount of Rs 64.51 lakh has been given in charity so far. Chopra said the purpose of organising the charity show was to establish an evening of love with those who are away from their loved ones due to some reason.