Institute hosts IKG PTU youth festival

Jalandhar, October 25
CT Institute of Engineering Management & Technology (CTIEMT), Jalandhar, hosted the two-day IKG PTU Youth Festival North Zone on the theme of Rangla Punjab here on Wednesday. The opening ceremony witnessed an impressive gathering of over 700 students.
The festival showcased a diverse range of activities, including giddha, one-act play, quiz, literary events, group shabad, classical vocal, clay modelling, and much more.
Students from 70 colleges from across the north zone, encompassing regions such as Kapurthala, Gurdaspur and Amritsar, participated.
Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Rinku and Assistant Director of IKG PTU’s Department of Cultural and Youth Affairs Sameer Sharma attended the event as the chief guest. MP Sushil Rinku led a solemn oath against drug abuse in his address. He also commended the festival, saying, “Events like this play a pivotal role in
shaping the future of our youth. They provide a platform for talent to flourish and instill in students a sense of purpose and responsibility.”
In his address, CT Group managing director Dr Manbir Singh highlighted the importance of such events in shaping the nation’s future leaders.
