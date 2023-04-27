Insurance firm fined for deficiency in service

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed United India Insurance Ltd to pay a sum of Rs 3 lakh to the complainant along with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of lodging the claim till realisation.

In 2016, the complainant, Puran Singh (60), a resident of Karol Bagh, Chuggitti, purchased a second-hand Toyota Innova G3 car for which he obtained a loan of Rs 3 lakh from Shriram Transport Finance Company. He insured the vehicle with the insurance firm in question and obtained an insurance policy valid from January 19, 2018 to the midnight of January 18, 2019.

The counsel of the complainant, Sushant Kumar said the vehicle was hypothecated with Shree Ram Transport Finance Company and endorsed in the registration certificate. “Unfortunately, the car was stolen from New Delhi on November 8, 2018, and the complainant immediately reported the theft to the police station Adarsh Nagar, North West Delhi, and informed the authorised person of the insurance firm telephonically”, he said.

He said the complainant, despite being a senior citizen, visited the offices of the insurance firm multiple times with a request to settle the claim, but officials refused to entertain the claim by demanding one document after the other.

“Finally, January 1, 2020, the firm refused to entertain the complainant’s claim and repudiated the same. He then served a legal notice on January 28, 2020 to the firm requesting the claim, but they did not respond to the request”, Sushant, said, adding that even though the complainant had complied with all the requirements of the policy, the insurance firm refused to settle the claim on frivolous grounds.

Meanwhile, contesting the allegations and stating that there was no deficiency of service or unfair trade practice on their part, the insurance firm in its reply to the commission, claimed that they immediately registered the claim, got the matter investigated, and called upon the complainant to submit both the keys of the vehicle as per guidelines/requirements of settlement of theft claim issued by the IRDAI. It said the complainant submitted two keys of the vehicle, which were not resembling each other, thus, the claim was rejected.

However, after considering the arguments of both parties, the commission held the insurance company accountable for deficiency in service, and directed it to pay Rs 3 lakh to the complainant with 6 per cent interest per annum from the date of lodging the claim till realisation. Besides, it asked the firm to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation expense to the complainant for causing him mental tension and harassment.