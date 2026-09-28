Insurer told to pay Rs 70,000 to Jalandhar policyholder

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jalandhar, has directed Care Health Insurance Limited to pay over Rs 70,000 to a city resident after the insurer rejected his medical claim over missing documents but failed to explain why those documents were needed to decide the claim.

The case relates to Jatinder Singh, a Dada Nagar resident, who said he had been taking health insurance policies from the company since 2007.

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In August 2020, Singh was hospitalised for treatment of pyogenic arthritis and submitted a reimbursement claim of Rs 41,300 to the insurer. However, the company rejected the claim, stating that the policyholder had not provided the documents sought by it.

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The insurer had asked Singh to submit several documents, including records of his first consultation and investigations relating to hypertension, besides complete indoor case papers.

The commission, however, found that the insurer had failed to establish why the hypertension related records were necessary to decide a claim for treatment of pyogenic arthritis. The medical records showed that the hospitalisation was for pyogenic arthritis, it said.

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The insurer also failed to establish any specific clause in the policy that allowed it to reject the claim on this ground, the commission said.

The panel headed by President Harveen Bhardwaj noted that the insurer already had the claim form, discharge summary, bills and receipts relating to the treatment. It held that the company had rejected the entire claim without properly assessing the available medical and billing records.

The commission also took note of another claim filed by Singh for a second hospitalisation under the same policy. The insurer had initially rejected that claim too but later reviewed it and paid Rs 28,486.

In its order, the commission directed the insurer to pay Rs 41,300, with 6 per cent annual interest. It also awarded Rs 20,000 for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The insurer has been given 45 days to make the payment after receiving a copy of the order.