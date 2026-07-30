INTACH organises heritage workshop at Nakodar school

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Jalandhar Chapter organised a “Heritage and Citizenship Workshop” at Tagore Model Senior Secondary School, Nakodar. The workshop aimed at creating awareness among students and the general public about the importance of preserving the rich cultural and historical heritage for future generations.

Advertisement

The workshop commenced with an address by advocate Harpreet Singh, convener of the INTACH Jalandhar Chapter. Through a PowerPoint presentation, he highlighted the activities of INTACH, the significance of heritage conservation and the role of citizens in safeguarding cultural assets. He emphasised that preserving the nation’s rich heritage is a fundamental duty enshrined in the Constitution of India. He also explained the importance of both public and private heritage, as well as tangible and intangible heritage and encouraged students to actively participate in conservation efforts.

Advertisement

Punjabi scholar Dr Lakhwinder Johal shared his views on the topic “Preservation of rich culture.” He stated that the true identity of any society lies in its heritage and culture and urged the younger generation to remain connected to their roots and contribute actively towards preserving cultural traditions and historical legacies.

Advertisement

Lecturer Sukhwinder Kaur sensitised students to the importance of local heritage and the need to protect it. Professor Sukhwinder Kaur of Guru Nanak Women’s College spoke about the close relationship between citizenship and heritage, emphasising that responsible citizens are the true custodians of cultural heritage.

Following the workshop, students, teachers and guests participated in a heritage walk to the historic monuments of Nakodar. The walk aimed to raise awareness among local residents and young people about the importance of preserving the heritage sites in their surroundings. Principal Parminder Kaur expressed gratitude to all the speakers, guests, teachers and the INTACH Jalandhar Chapter for organising the informative event.