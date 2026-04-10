INTACH Punjab holds workshop on ‘Heritage and Citizen Training’

INTACH Punjab conducted a workshop for all his conveners, co-conveners and advisory committee members of Punjab on 'Heritage and Citizen Training'. The two-day workshop aimed to impart training to all conveners and co-conveners so that they can then conduct similar workshop at the district-level.

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Brig Sukhjit Singh (retd), from the erstwhile royal family of Kapurthala, mentioned that there is an urgent need to conserve the cultural heritage. He advised everyone to put their best to pay attention to this important aspect which is often neglected. He said that action must be taken before it is too late, as once our heritage is lost, reviving it becomes extremely difficult

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He particular mentioned the condition of Sainik School, which is housed in Jagatjit Palace which is on the cultural design having a remarkable Indo-Saracen architecture and is modelled after the Versailles Palace. He mentioned that Central and state government must take immediate action to carry out conservation. Maj Gen Balwinder Singh, INTACH Punjab Convener, said that INTACH has already submitted the Detail Project Report (DPR). However, allocation of funds is still awaited.

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All the conveners of the state chapters gave their presentation and their vision to improve the cultural heritage at the chapter level. INTACH Advisory Committee member Kiranjot Kaur, who is also SGPC member and a passionate historian, gave an absorbing talk on pressing issues which Punjab must be addressed on urgent basis with particular reference to depletion of water, increase of salinity of soil and decrease in forest cover.

Seema Chopra, another Advisory Committee member, spoke about campaign to bring the awareness in younger generation. Balvinder Singh, an architect who spoke on how we must take care of our tangible culture.

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Lt Gen Amrik Singh Bahia, senior advisory committee member, spoke on Punjab’s military heritage, providing a detailed account spanning the Mughal era, colonial period, participation in the World Wars, the times of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and its current status.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd), state convener, INTACH, mentioned that this effort was done with the help of INTACH Central office Delhi, HECS division under principal director Purnima Datt. He also said that this was golden opportunity for everyone to sit together and address the important issues pertaining to the cultural heritage.