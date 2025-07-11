DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / INTACH-Punjab hosts lecture on Guru Nanak’s legacy of oneness

INTACH-Punjab hosts lecture on Guru Nanak’s legacy of oneness

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:01 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries during the lecture in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

INTACH-Punjab organised a lecture on ‘Guru Nanak: An Embodiment of Oneness’ in the city on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Renowned author Amardeep Singh from Singapore addressed the gathering during the event, which was presided over by Maj Gen Balwinder Singh. Amardeep, who is the author of two books—’Lost Heritage, the Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’ and ‘The Quest Continues, Lost Heritage, The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’—spoke about the remnants of the syncretic legacy that was impacted by the partition of the Indian subcontinent.

Amardeep and his wife, Vininder Kaur, have collectively produced a 24-episode documentary series ‘Allegory, A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels’ in five languages, filmed at multi-faith sites in nine countries. The series is available at TheGuruNanak.com. In November 2022, Hofstra University (USA) awarded Amardeep the 8th Biennial Interfaith Award for this documentary.

Advertisement

At present, Amardeep and Vininder are leading the ‘Oneness in Diversity’ project, to create audio-visual educational content based on Guru Nanak and the Indic saints whose verses are enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib. They showed Guru Nanak’s extensive travels across Asia. His visit to the dargah of Baba Farid at Pakpattan and Baba Farid’s verses which are being sung at the shrine since the 13th century.

The couple said their five-year project was commissioned in January 2023. The audio-visual educational content was being released periodically from June 2025 and would continue till December 2028 on the website with videos linked to YouTube and audios linked to YouTube Music. To supplement the learning experience, downloadable (PDF) reading materials are also provided, they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts