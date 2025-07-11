INTACH-Punjab hosts lecture on Guru Nanak’s legacy of oneness

INTACH-Punjab organised a lecture on ‘Guru Nanak: An Embodiment of Oneness’ in the city on Wednesday.

Renowned author Amardeep Singh from Singapore addressed the gathering during the event, which was presided over by Maj Gen Balwinder Singh. Amardeep, who is the author of two books—’Lost Heritage, the Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’ and ‘The Quest Continues, Lost Heritage, The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’—spoke about the remnants of the syncretic legacy that was impacted by the partition of the Indian subcontinent.

Amardeep and his wife, Vininder Kaur, have collectively produced a 24-episode documentary series ‘Allegory, A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels’ in five languages, filmed at multi-faith sites in nine countries. The series is available at TheGuruNanak.com. In November 2022, Hofstra University (USA) awarded Amardeep the 8th Biennial Interfaith Award for this documentary.

At present, Amardeep and Vininder are leading the ‘Oneness in Diversity’ project, to create audio-visual educational content based on Guru Nanak and the Indic saints whose verses are enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib. They showed Guru Nanak’s extensive travels across Asia. His visit to the dargah of Baba Farid at Pakpattan and Baba Farid’s verses which are being sung at the shrine since the 13th century.

The couple said their five-year project was commissioned in January 2023. The audio-visual educational content was being released periodically from June 2025 and would continue till December 2028 on the website with videos linked to YouTube and audios linked to YouTube Music. To supplement the learning experience, downloadable (PDF) reading materials are also provided, they said.