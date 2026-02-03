Intensive revision underway in schools ahead of board exams

With the board examinations for Classes X and XII fast approaching, schools across the district are intensifying their efforts to ensure students are well prepared. Teachers are conducting regular revision sessions, holding extra classes and closely monitoring students' progress to help them perform to the best of their abilities.

Advertisement

Educators are also reaching out to parents, urging them to support students at home and ensure they remain focused during this crucial period. The aim is to create a strong support system that helps students manage exam stress and stay on track with their studies.

Advertisement

Chander Shekhar, a teacher, said that special steps are being taken to cater to students' individual needs. "Teachers are conducting revision classes and extra sessions regularly. Special notes and handwritten material are being provided to students according to their level and capabilities. Proper efforts are being made to ensure that every student understands the syllabus well," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, while speaking to The Tribune, District Education Officer Gurinderjit Kaur had stated that special emphasis is being laid on improving academic results this year. She highlighted that schools have been instructed to focus on academic strengthening, regular assessments, and targeted guidance for students who need additional support.

In line with these directions, teachers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure strong results. Regular tests, doubt-clearing sessions, and one-on-one interactions with students are being organised to address learning gaps and boost confidence. Students, too, are putting in dedicated efforts. Raushni, a Class XII student from a government-aided school, shared that she has completely focused on her studies. "I have stopped taking part in other activities and am only concentrating on my studies now. I want to score good marks. My mother works as a domestic helper, and I want to secure a good future for her. That motivates me to work hard," she said.

Advertisement

Kulwinder Singh, a teacher from Lohian, said that teachers are maintaining constant contact with students. "We are in regular touch with them and are providing proper study material so that they are fully prepared and confident before the exams," he said. With combined efforts from teachers, parents, and students, schools are hopeful of achieving better academic results in the upcoming board examinations.