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Home / Jalandhar / Inter-college fashion show held in Jalandhar

Inter-college fashion show held in Jalandhar

Theme of the event was “Virasat – The Threads of Royalty".

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:13 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A participant at a fashion show in Jalandhar.
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CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur, organised Navya kriti – an inter-college fashion show 2026 around the creative and inspiring theme “Virasat – The Threads of Royalty.” The event brought together students from various institutions, including Lovely Professional University (LPU), SBBS University, CT University, Multani Mal Modi College, Anand College, HMV College and CTIHM, Shahpur.

The event was graced by Co-Chairperson Parminder Kaur, Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh, Joint Managing Director Tanika Channi, and Campus Director Dr JC Sethi. The panel of judges included Shelja Sharma, international fashion consultant and celebrity stylist; Nikheil Basaan, designer at House of Nikheil; and Rivendra Singh, Designer at House of Nikheil and Rivendra. They evaluated the participants on creativity, presentation, interpretation of the theme and overall styling. The ramp came alive with colours, textures and concepts that blended fashion with environmental consciousness.

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