Inter-dist gang of kidnappers busted, 5 arrested

In a major breakthrough, the police have dismantled an inter-district gang of criminals involved in the kidnapping of a UP resident Kamal along with his car (UK-08AS-8389) and arrested five kidnappers. SSP Gaurav Toora said the five arrested suspects had...
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 05:04 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
In a major breakthrough, the police have dismantled an inter-district gang of criminals involved in the kidnapping of a UP resident Kamal along with his car (UK-08AS-8389) and arrested five kidnappers. SSP Gaurav Toora said the five arrested suspects had been identified as

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Mehli Gate, Phagwara, believed to be the mastermind.

Palwinder Singh, a resident of village Ramgarh, Raj Kumar of village Padrana, Sehzad Kumar of Garhshankar and Jeevan Kumar of Mahilpur were the gang members. Toora said the police had rescued the kidnapped youth Kamal and also recovered his car.

Toora said the kidnappers sent a few whatsapp messages to the family of the abducted boy, demanding ransom.

A police team, led by SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, carried out the operation. The police launched a raid based on intelligence inputs.

The police said the police had identified two other accomplices of the kidnappers who are still at large. Both were identified as Navpreet, resident of Garhshankar, and Amarjit, resident of village Wahid near Phagwara.

The police have also recovered a luxury car bearing a Delhi registration number, which was reportedly stolen.

A case has been registered under Section 140(3) of the BNS. The police are conducting further investigations to uncover additional links and other potential suspects.

