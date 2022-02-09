In Brief

Inter-dist gang of robbers busted

Inter-dist gang of robbers busted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have busted an inter-district gang of robbers, with the arrest of three. Cops recovered 37 tolas of gold ornaments, one iPhone and a toy pistol (used to commit crime) from them. The accused were identified as Kuljit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Shinderpal Singh, residents of Bilga village, while their two accomplices, Manpreet Singh and Mani, managed to escape. Kapurthala SSP Dyama Harish said the accused were produced before a local magistrate who sent them to police custody for further interrogation. OC

3 booked for theft at house

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked three villagers on Monday for stealing Rs 88,000 and goods from a house here. The accused have been identified as Manne and Jagir Singh of Talwandi Butiyan village, and Vishala of Killi village. Jaswindar Singh of Rajewal village complained to the police that Rs 88,000, a refrigerator, one LCD TV and one air conditioner were stolen from his house. A case under Sections 454, 380, 34 and 411 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Woman arrested under NDPS Act

Shahkot: The police on Tuesday arrested a woman for selling poppy husk. The investigating officer said 250- gram poppy husk was seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Ranni of Talwandi Butaiyan village. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her. Meanwhile, the police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Gurwindar Singh of Yusafpur Darewal village, and seized 5-gram opium from his possession after impounding his motorcycle, on Monday. OC

Agent dupes man of Rs5L; arrested

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police on Tuesday arrested a travel agent for duping a Pasla village resident, identified as Harjindar Singh, of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The investigating officer said the accused had been identified as Ravi Khan of Sangrur, and a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against him. OC

Body of 60-yr-old found in pond

Phagwara: The body of an unidentified man (60) was found in a pond at Hakupura, Phagwara, on Tuesday. The police said some residents saw the body and informed the police. It could not be ascertained if it was a case of suicide or accidental death. A case under Section 174 of the CRPC has been registered.

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college