Inter-dist gang of robbers busted

Phagwara: The police have busted an inter-district gang of robbers, with the arrest of three. Cops recovered 37 tolas of gold ornaments, one iPhone and a toy pistol (used to commit crime) from them. The accused were identified as Kuljit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Shinderpal Singh, residents of Bilga village, while their two accomplices, Manpreet Singh and Mani, managed to escape. Kapurthala SSP Dyama Harish said the accused were produced before a local magistrate who sent them to police custody for further interrogation. OC

3 booked for theft at house

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked three villagers on Monday for stealing Rs 88,000 and goods from a house here. The accused have been identified as Manne and Jagir Singh of Talwandi Butiyan village, and Vishala of Killi village. Jaswindar Singh of Rajewal village complained to the police that Rs 88,000, a refrigerator, one LCD TV and one air conditioner were stolen from his house. A case under Sections 454, 380, 34 and 411 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Woman arrested under NDPS Act

Shahkot: The police on Tuesday arrested a woman for selling poppy husk. The investigating officer said 250- gram poppy husk was seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Ranni of Talwandi Butaiyan village. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her. Meanwhile, the police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Gurwindar Singh of Yusafpur Darewal village, and seized 5-gram opium from his possession after impounding his motorcycle, on Monday. OC

Agent dupes man of Rs5L; arrested

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police on Tuesday arrested a travel agent for duping a Pasla village resident, identified as Harjindar Singh, of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The investigating officer said the accused had been identified as Ravi Khan of Sangrur, and a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against him. OC

Body of 60-yr-old found in pond

Phagwara: The body of an unidentified man (60) was found in a pond at Hakupura, Phagwara, on Tuesday. The police said some residents saw the body and informed the police. It could not be ascertained if it was a case of suicide or accidental death. A case under Section 174 of the CRPC has been registered.