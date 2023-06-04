Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 3

The Nawanshahr police have busted an inter-district gang of snatchers involved in a series of robberies on deserted roads with the arrest of three of its members. Law enforcement authorities seized two datars (a traditional weapon used for robberies), a stolen motorcycle, and 12 mobile phones from them.

Intimidated victims with sharp weapons During the investigation and subsequent interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that the gang had conducted robberies in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Garhshankar, Ludhiana, and Hoshiarpur

The gang used datars to intimidate their victims to commit crime. The police have recovered 12 mobile phones, a silver chain, a motorcycle, and two datars from the arrested gang members

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar, while addressing the press conference, provided details about the operation. He stated that the investigation began on May 30 following a complaint lodged at Aur Police Station by Umraon Singh from Garhpadhana village.

Umraon Singh reported that he was robbed of his mobile phone by two accused — Balwinder Kumar from Aur, SBS Nagar; and Satnam Singh from Barwa village, Roopnagar district. The accused employed a datar to intimidate Umraon Singh before snatching his mobile phone. Subsequently, an FIR under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Aur Police Station.

Acting swiftly on the information, a police team led by sub-inspector Balvir Singh from Aur police station apprehended Balwinder Kumar and Satnam Singh of Mallan Bedian village. Officers also recovered the two datars used in the robberies and a stolen motorcycle, which the accused had taken from Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Ludhiana after affixing a fake number plate.

Further investigations revealed that the gang, comprising the two accused and a third accomplice, Ranjit Singh of Mukandpur, was responsible for additional robberies. Among their victims was Tirath Singh from Mahal Khurd Village, Aur, who had his iPhone-6 and a silver chain snatched while walking on the road with his friend on May 27. In response to Tirath Singh’s complaint, another FIR was registered under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at Aur police station. On June 1, the police team successfully apprehended Ranjit Singh, the third member of the gang.

The gang’s criminal activities were not limited to Nawanshahr. They also targeted Jaspal Kanda and Renu Bala, a couple from Mallan Bedian village, who were robbed of Rs 4,000, two mobile phones, and their belongings on May 17, while en route from Nawanshahr. Similarly, they targeted Azad Ahmed from Sugar Mill Colony, Nawanshahr, Bari Lal from Nawanshahr, and Boota Singh from Garcha village, looting them of cash and possessions. FIRs under section 379-B of the IPC were registered at Rahon police station for these incidents and efforts are underway to apprehend the gang members involved.