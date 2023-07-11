Inter-Frontier BSF hockey tourney begins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 10

The opening ceremony of 46th BSF Inter-Frontier Hockey Competition-2023 was held at the newly-laid hockey turf of Ashwini Stadium, BSF Campus, here on Monday.

Teams from 11 BSF Frontiers are participating in this tournament to showcase their talent, skill and sportsmanship to battle it out for trophy. The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Kartar Singh, (retired IG), as the chief guest along with Dr Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, BSF, Punjab Frontier, and renowned BSF sportspersons of international repute and senior officials.

Opening ceremony included oath-taking, followed by impressive march-past by the participating teams, BSF band display and cultural programme by schoolchildren and BSF troops.

The chief guest complimented the participating teams and encouraged them to exhibit their skill, stamina and endurance with sportsmanship spirit. He applauded the emphasis laid by BSF in various disciplines of sports as a part of its day-to-day functioning. An outstanding performance is expected in this Inter-Frontier BSF Hockey Competition to select potential players and further put them through intensive coaching to represent BSF at various hockey tournaments.