Jalandhar: Vasal Educational Group hosted an inter-school quiz competition. The quiz master for the day was well-known quiz world luminary Murli Pillai, who has conducted over 400 quizzes in a span of 12 years spreading over two continents, Asia and North America. The quiz had five rounds for juniors based on name, place, animal, thing, and Indian independence. Similarly, for seniors, the topics were — name game, planet earth, sports connect, alliterations, science and nature, and Indian independence. Three schools under the aegis of Vasal Educational Group participated with their senior and junior teams comprising of 36 students put in 12 teams altogether. Each school had sent two junior and two senior team made up of three team members each, named as part of the patriotic theme accordingly. The competition was close, many a times neck to neck with the juniors and seniors going into a tiebreaker round to settle the first and second position. The participants put in their best efforts to shine and win.

Subhas Chandra Bose remembered

A special prayer meeting was organised in Gurukul School with great devotion on occasion of the death anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. Principal, teachers and students of the school together paid tribute to him. Through their speech, the students made their fellow students aware of the thoughts related to the life of Subhas Chandra. On the occasion, the director of the school, Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar, inspired the students to adopt and follow the path paved by him.

Teej celebrated at PCM SD College

The cultural enlightenment cell in collaboration with the Department of Punjabi of PCM SD College for Women celebrated ‘Teej’ in all its exuberance and glory. Chander Mohini Markanda, member of the managing committee, was the chief guest of the day. Principal Pooja Prashar accorded a formal welcome to the chief guest. The event began with the lighting of ‘Jaago diyas’. Students and staff members took part in all merriment. Students exhibited their intrinsic talents through folk dance and folk songs. As the echoes of laughter, dance and celebration resonated through the campus, the Teej festivities encapsulated the essence of cultural heritage and community bonding. These traditions, woven with threads of unity and joy, served as a reminder of the richness of our heritage and the strength of our collective spirit. Nail art, mehndi and bangle stalls were put up. A swing was laid down in the college premises to enliven the ancient heritage of this festival which is observed every year in the monsoons as a cheery reminiscence to the Punjabi culture and its ambience by the newly-wedded women who visit their parents’ houses and immerse themselves in festive mirth.

Value-added courses at DAV College

DAV College is set to introduce a suite of dynamic value-added courses, slated to commence on August 21. These innovative courses are tailored to immerse students in hands-on practical learning experiences, creating a bridge between academic theories and industry demands. Under the leadership of college Principal Rajesh Kumar and the guidance of coordinator value-added courses, Dr Manav Aggarwal, DAV College has curated a lineup of industry-centric courses. These programmes have been meticulously designed to empower students with the expertise required to excel in today’s competitive job market.

