Inter-school youth festival concludes at LPU

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

The three-day inter-school youth festival — Spectra — concluded at Lovely Professional University on Saturday.

Events were held in various categories under music, dance, theatre, literary and fine arts areas, as part of the annual event. More than 5,000 LPU students took part in it. The School of Humanities won the first position, the School of Computer Sciences came second and the School of Architecture and Design managed to bag the third position.