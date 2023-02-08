Inter-services hockey c'ship kicks off

Jalandhar, February 7
The 69th edition of the inter-services hockey championship started on Tuesday with an inauguration ceremony held at Katoch Stadium, Jalandhar Cantt. During the inauguration ceremony, impressive march past by the teams was followed by an oath-taking ceremony. The oath was administered by petty officer Jugraj of the Indian Navy team. Jugraj has represented India in 2022.
Speaking on the occasion, Major General Vikas Saini, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Vajra Corps, motivated the players to showcase their exemplary hockey skills and display sportsmanship. The inaugural match was played between the Indian Army Red and Indian Army Green. The Army Red won the match 4-1. Jagjot Singh from the Army Red scored a hat-trick. The final match of the championship will be played on February 10.
