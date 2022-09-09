Inter-state drug trafficker held by Kapurthala police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

Kapurthala police busted an inter-state drug racket by arresting a person with 1-kg heroin, 540 drug tablets and a tractor. Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains said the Sultanpur Lodhi police arrested Sewa Singh, a resident of Lattianwal village, a few days back when he tried to escape the police naka near Dadwindi railway crossing.

The SSP said a youth from the Mothwala village side, coming on a scooter, saw the police and tried to turn back but his scooter slipped and he fell down. While he dropped a polythene bag, the police party apprehnded him.

The police party found 540 drug tablets in the polythene bag and a case was also registered at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act on September 4.

The SSP further said during his police remand the cops recovered 1-kg heroin, besides an electronic kanda (weighing machine) at Lattianwal village. The SSP said the hidden heroin and kanda were stored in a music instrument, which was fitted in a tractor.

During the investigation, Sewa Singh revealed that he was bringing heroin from Delhi to further supply it in local market. The SSP has said the arrested accused is facing four police cases under the NDPS and other Acts and a new case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Sultanpur Lodhi. The police officer urged the people to come forward to wipe out the drugs by providing information on helpline number 95929-14519. He assured that the informer’s identity would remain a secret.

He said since July 2022, more than 200 drug peddlers had been arrested and as many as 172 cases registered against them.

