 Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 26

The Kapurthala police today busted an inter-state gang of bank thieves which was involved in a theft case of Rs 38 lakh in AXIS Bank at Bhawanipur branch two months ago.

Kapurthala cops crack two cases

  • With the arrest of four accused, the Kapurthala police claimed to have solverd Rs 38-lakh Axis Bank robbery at Fattu Dhinga
  • Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains said said the gang had also confessed to robbing a bank at Nurmahal in Jalandhar in September

Kapurthala SSP Navneet Singh Bains said four persons had been arrested by the Kapurthala police from Bihar and Jharkhand and Rs 3.10 lakh had been recovered from them. The SSP added that the four persons arrested in the case belonged to Bihar and Jharkhand and had been identified as Ranjit Kumar, Kailash Bind, Gajja Nand and Raja Kumar, all residents of Bihar.

He further said police parties were working to arrest the two more accused, Rami Bind and Mukesh Bind, both residents of Bihar. The SSP said the gang has also confessed to robbing a bank at Nurmahal in Jalandhar in September. He further revealed that the four accused — arrested from Kharagpur in Munger, Bihar — were part of an interstate gang active in many states. Their arrest could lead to cracking of many other robbery cases. The police have got 12-day remand of all four arrested persons.

On September 29, robbers broke into the AXIS bank at Fattu Dhinga and made away with Rs 38 lakh. The police said the robbers first entered a bike repair shop located adjacent to the bank. The burglars entered the bank by breaking through the wall of the bank. The bank’s safe was then cut open with cutters and cash was looted from it.

The police said the robbery took place between 1 am and 4 am on Thursday. There were no CCTV cameras in the bank and no security guard on duty at night. It was only when bank officials came for duty at 9.30 am that the robbery was finally reported.

