Interim compensation of Rs 2.9 lakh ordered for two minor victims

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 26

Today, two matters pertaining to the grant of interim compensation to the minor victims were decided by Aprajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services. In these two cases the interim compensations of Rs 40,000 and Rs 2,50,000 were ordered to be given to the minor victims of reported sexual offences. Both the applications for interim compensation were filed after cognizance was taken by Secretary DLSA under the guidance of the District and Sessions Judge Hoshiarpur, Dilbagh Singh Johal, and the victim’s kins were counselled at DLSA for it and counsel were provided to move the application.

In the first case an FIR was registered on August 2 this year under Sections 376, 511, IPC and section 6 of POSCO Act 2012, in Police Station Chabbewal of the District. This case was registered on the statement of the mother of the minor victim alleging that her minor daughter aged 6 years was sexually assaulted by the real father of minor victim. This case came to the notice of Aprajita Joshi, Secretary-cum-CJM District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur through Youtube and cognizance of the same was taken immediately. The minor victim and her mother were approached by the District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur and were provided Free Legal Aid counsel who was asked to move an interim compensation application before the Court of Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Anjna who allowed the said application and ordered, the payment of interim compensation of Rs. 40000 in favor of minor victim. The copy of order was sent to District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur for passing appropriate orders for releasing the said amount.

In the second case, an FIR was filed on August 2 this year under sections 376 AB of IPC and section 6 of the POSCO Act 2012, in police station Dasuya. Secretary-cum-CJM District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur took cognizance of the matter from a newspaper report. The District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur approached the victim and her family. They were provided Free Legal Aid and Para Legal Volunteer was deputed for their assistance. The Free Legal Aid Counsel was asked to pursue the matter regarding interim compensation to the victim, before the Juvenile Justice Board Hoshiarpur where the matter was pending. Due to the swift action taken by the District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur the matter was heard by the Juvenile Justice Board Hoshiarpur and order was passed for payment of Rs. 2,50,000 to the minor victim and the copy of order was sent to the District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur for passing the appropriate orders for releasing the said amount in the favor of minor victim.

In both the above said cases due to the promptness shown by the District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur, led by its Chairman, the District and Sessions Judge Hoshiarpur Dilbagh Singh Johal and Secretary Aprajita Joshi, the interim compensation was ordered to be released in favor of both the minor victims for their rehabilitation and to meet their immediate needs.

