International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Street play, awareness lectures held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

In an ongoing battle against drugs, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking serves as a reminder of the urgency to address the problem. YFC Rurka Kalan, in collaboration with the police administration, Goraya, observed the day on Monday.

Seema Behin from Brahma Kumari Ashram, Goraya, along with her dedicated team graced the occasion as distinguished guest. Jagdish Raj, DSP Phillaur, Surinder Kumar, SHO, and Inderjit Kaur from the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development were also during an event.

Sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur Kauldhar attended with the entire gram panchayat Rurka Kala, accompanied by members of the Rotary Club, Block Samiti, village residents, and children.