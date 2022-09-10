International Day of Clean Air celebrated

Jalandhar, September 9
International Day of Clean Air under the theme “The Air We Share” was celebrated today. Under Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinderbir Kaur, an awareness seminar on the issue was held at Randhir Government Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala. Addressing the seminar, Gurinderbir Kaur sent out a message to save the environment. Addressing students, the Civil Surgeon said polluted air could be rendering our heart, lungs, brain and eyes diseased. She said problems like headache, burning sensation in eyes, cough, shortness of breath, skin diseases could be caused by polluted air. She said spending long times in polluted environs could lead to stroke, heart diseases, lung cancer, etc.
She said to save the environment from getting polluted, people should not burn dry leaves, not burn stubble and also not use polluting fuel for cooking food.
