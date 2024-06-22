Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, Technical Campus, celebrated International Day of Yoga, aimed at acquainting students and faculty with its immense benefits. The theme ‘yoga for self and society’ effectively encapsulates the holistic impact of yoga on individuals and communities by highlighting the multifaceted benefits that extend beyond personal wellbeing to encompass societal harmony and collective health. Yoga promotes self-awareness, emotional stability, and inner peace, leading to a more fulfilling and balanced life. It helps individuals manage stress better, improve concentration, and build resilience, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life. Rajesh Bagga, director, underscored the benefits of practicing yoga, noting its role in fostering an increased sense of wellbeing and the positive effects it brings. He emphasised that yoga unites the body, mind, and breath, offering benefits beyond physical fitness.

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public school

Yoga Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. Yoga promotes the development of a consistent meditation routine to promote mental clarity and self-awareness. Principal Priyanka Sharma emphasised that yoga is crucial for mental and physical wellness and everyone must inculcate it in their lives for stress reduction, mindfulness, general health and vitality.

State Public School

To create the awareness about yoga, International Yoga Day was commemorated with great fervour at State Public School. A healthy and fun-filled session for teachers and parents was organised, wherein various yoga asanas were demonstrated by teachers and parents with warm-up exercises. Group of State Public School’s president Narottam Singh, vice-president Gagandeep Kaur, and Principal Savina Behl acknowledged the fact that yoga is the need of the hour. It is a gift to mankind which helps us keep better and maintain our health.

