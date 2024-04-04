International Drug Cartel Case: Mani Thakur posts another video on social media

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

Recent developments in the international drug cartel case have cast doubt on the claims made by the city police. Mani Thakur, alleged mastermind in the case, has once again taken to the social media, sharing incriminating call recordings involving a police officer.

Days after vehemently denying all accusations in a live video, Thakur has released another 21-minute video late last night alleging police misconduct. In the video, he accused the police of framing him to shield another individual, accompanied by a video and call recording where a police officer is heard negotiating with one of the suspects, purportedly demanding opium in exchange for dropping charges.

In the recording, the suspect expresses concern over being implicated in the case to which the officer allegedly assures him of manipulation within the system to alter names. Shockingly, the officer acknowledges involvement of higher officials, suggesting a deeper entanglement.

Moreover, references to a local MLA add fuel to the fire, with the smuggler claiming political backing. The conversation further reveals negotiations for a larger quantity of opium, raising suspicions of collusion and corruption.

Meanwhile, DCP (Investigation) Aditya Warrier has stated that the authenticity of the recordings was yet to be verified. He asserted that all named individuals, including Thakur and another suspect Harman, would face consequences after thorough investigation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media