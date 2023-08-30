International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

With the arrest of two persons, the city police on Tuesday busted an international drug racket, said Aditya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) II. He said the arrests exposed a module that was involved in smuggling opium.

He said the suspects were using courier services to smuggle drugs abroad.

“During the investigation, it came to light that the suspects had sent a parcel of opium to New Zealand through a courier company located at Jyoti Chowk here. The parcel was first scanned at Ludhiana, following which the police took action and registered an FIR against the suspects,” he said.

The ADCP said after receiving information from the Ludhiana police that the parcel was sent from Jalandhar, they initiated an investigation and arrested the suspects, identified as Deepak Kumar (24), a resident of Abadpura, and Pankaj Malhotra (23), a resident of Khurla Khingra.

He said the police also recovered 730 gm of opium from their possession and a scooter (bearing registration number PB08EQ3932) was also seized from them.

He further said an FIR against the suspects under relevant sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act had been registered and an in-depth investigation was in progress to nab others involved in smuggling drugs.