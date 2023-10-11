Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: International Girl Child Day was celebrated at Unique Home by St. Soldier Group of Institutions. Group vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Principal Meenakshi Bhagat and girls studying in St. Soldier School of Unique Home were present in the programme. Vice chairperson Chopra honoured Padmashree Prakash Kaur. On this occasion, sweets and gifts were distributed to the girls of Unique Home. Sangeeta Chopra said that there is a need for awareness among people to change the attitude towards girls, for which students can play an important role.

Poster Presentation Competition

A poster presentation competition was organised to celebrate World Ozone Day. Principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar was the chief guest and congratulated all the participants and encouraged others to participate in activities like poster making to enhance their knowledge. Fourteen students of various departments participated in this competition. Minal Sharma and Palak got the first prize, Khushi stood second and Janvi got third prize in the competition. Faculty members congratulated the winners and awarded them with momentos. Dr. Satish Sharma delivered a formal vote of thanks.

World Mental Health Day

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated World Mental Health Day with full zeal and enthusiasm. The celebrations were organised by PG department of psychology. Various competitions were conducted by the department to create awareness among the students that mental health is as important as physical health. The students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes enthusiastically participated in these competitions. All the posters, pots and rangolis made by the students beautifully depicted the importance of mental health. In poster-making competition, Sumandeep stood first. In rangoli-making competition, Shalini stood first and in pot-designing competition, Sumandeep stood first.

Declamation Contest

The English Literary Society of the Department of English of PCM SD College for Women held a declamation contest. The topic of the competition was ‘Fiction Versus Non-Fiction’. From academic challenges to artistic expressions, the activity exemplified the rich diversity of talent within the college community. Fiction and non-fiction are not adversaries but allies, offering a rich tapestry of stories, knowledge, and understanding. Amisha bagged first position. Dhruvi made it to second position and Yukta managed it to third position. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar applauded the department for providing students a platform for intellectual exchange.