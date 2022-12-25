International students celebrate X-mas at LPU

Jalandhar, December 24
International students of Lovely Professional University from over 40 countries celebrated Christmas on the campus with enthusiasm. Students apprised one another with the tradition of Christmas celebrations, existence of Santa Claus, amid echoes of carols around.
During the cake-cutting ceremony LPU’s vice-president Aman Mittal greeted everyone and congratulated students and staff members for putting up a great celebration. Mittal invoked students to possess the real spirit of Christmas by cherishing peace, mercy and goodwill for others in plenteous form.
