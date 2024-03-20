Interstate drug smuggling racket unearthed, 2 nabbed

Jalandhar, March 19
The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate claimed to have busted an interstate drug smuggling racket with the arrest of two persons. The police also recovered 2.5 kg opium, Rs 2.25 lakh drug money and a car from their possession.
Divulging the details during a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Sharma said in its crusade against drugs, the Police Commissionerate had enhanced vigil in the city.
He said the Rama Mandi police observed a car approaching from the Surya Enclave side during a checking at Kamal Vihar. On seeing the police, the car driver tried to flee. On suspicion, the police chased the car and nabbed its driver.
Sharma said during checking, the police recovered 1 kg of opium from Mandeep Nangal, a resident of Santokhpura, Jalandhar, and 1.5 kg opium was recovered from Harjinder Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur. The police also recovered drug money worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the car.
Joint CP Sharma said during investigation, it came to light that Harjinder purchased opium from Jharkhand at Rs 90,000 per kg and sold it between Rs 1.10 lakh and 1.30 lakh per kg. Mandeep purchased opium from Harjinder at Rs 1.10 lakh per kg and sold it to other suppliers at Rs 1.70 lakh per kg.
He said a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station. Further investigations were on in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...