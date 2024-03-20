Interstate drug smuggling racket unearthed, 2 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 19

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate claimed to have busted an interstate drug smuggling racket with the arrest of two persons. The police also recovered 2.5 kg opium, Rs 2.25 lakh drug money and a car from their possession.

Divulging the details during a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Sharma said in its crusade against drugs, the Police Commissionerate had enhanced vigil in the city.

He said the Rama Mandi police observed a car approaching from the Surya Enclave side during a checking at Kamal Vihar. On seeing the police, the car driver tried to flee. On suspicion, the police chased the car and nabbed its driver.

Sharma said during checking, the police recovered 1 kg of opium from Mandeep Nangal, a resident of Santokhpura, Jalandhar, and 1.5 kg opium was recovered from Harjinder Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur. The police also recovered drug money worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the car.

Joint CP Sharma said during investigation, it came to light that Harjinder purchased opium from Jharkhand at Rs 90,000 per kg and sold it between Rs 1.10 lakh and 1.30 lakh per kg. Mandeep purchased opium from Harjinder at Rs 1.10 lakh per kg and sold it to other suppliers at Rs 1.70 lakh per kg.

He said a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station. Further investigations were on in the case.

