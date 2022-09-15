Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police today busted an interstate gang involved in smuggling of opium by arresting two persons along with 10 kg of opium.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said acting on a tip-off that an interstate gang was operating for the supply of opium in the city, a police party led by ACP Central Ashwini Kumar nabbed both the accused. He further said the accused had been identified as Raghunandan Mahato and Jamuna Mahato both residents of Jharkhand adding that both of them were apprehended with 5 kg each at 120-feet road in Surya Enclave locality.

The DCP also lauded the commendable job done by SHO Navdeep Singh and his entire team for tracing the whereabouts of these drug peddlers, thereby ensuring their arrest by the police. He said the accused had been carrying bags full of opium on their shoulders which were stopped by the police team; thereupon recovery was made from them.

He further stated that under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu, a special drive against drugs was launched in the city. He said the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police had successfully busted various gangs involved in drug smuggling and more concerted efforts would be made in this direction in coming days.