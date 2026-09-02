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Home / Jalandhar / Int'l drugs racket busted, 34.5 kg charas seized in Jalandhar

Int'l drugs racket busted, 34.5 kg charas seized in Jalandhar

Two Nepalese among three arrested

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The CIA staff of the Commissionerate Police have unearthed an international drug racket in a major operation and recovered 34.5 kg of charas from three accused.

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The police arrested Devanand, alias Nanda, of Dakohā and recovered a black-coloured envelope from him from which 1.5 kg of charas was recovered. A case was registered against the accused under Section 20-61-85 of the NDPS Act.

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During interrogation, Devanand disclosed that Buddh Bahadur of Hoshiarpur and Suryarti of Nepal, presently residing in Hoshiarpur, were also involved in the illegal drug trade. Accordingly, Buddh Bahadur and Suryarti were named as accused and Section 29 of the NDPS Act was added to the case.

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Teams were immediately constituted and they were arrested. During their search, 33 kg of charas was recovered from their possession. A total of 34.5 kg of charas has been recovered from the three accused in the operation.

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