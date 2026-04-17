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Home / Jalandhar / International Olympiad medallist Charuvrat Bains tops dist in CBSE Class X with 99.4%

International Olympiad medallist Charuvrat Bains tops dist in CBSE Class X with 99.4%

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:23 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Charuvrat Bains
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In an outstanding academic achievement, Charuvrat Bains, a student of MGN Public School, Kapurthala and an International Earth Science Olympiad medallist, has secured the top position in the district in the CBSE Class 10 examinations for the academic session 2025–26.

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Charuvrat scored an exceptional 497 out of 500 marks, achieving an impressive 99.4 per cent. His remarkable performance has brought immense pride to his school and the entire district. He is the son of Lal Vishwas Bains, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Adampur.

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Charuvrat’s excellence extends beyond the classroom. He has represented India at the International Earth Science Olympiad held in China, where he won two silver medals and one bronze, highlighting his academic prowess on the global stage.

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“He was selected by the Government of India to participate in the Olympiad in China. He has now shifted to Mohali to prepare for the IIT-JEE, aiming for further academic milestones,” his father, SDM Adampur Lal Vishwas Bains shared. He aspires to build a career in scientific research.

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