‘Intoxicated’ man stands in middle of road, cause traffic disruption

A man, allegedly under the influence of an intoxicant, was seen standing motionless in the middle of the road near Denowal Khurd on the Nawanshahr-Garhshankar road, causing inconvenience to motorists.

The incident reportedly took place around a kilometre from the Garhshankar police station. Eyewitnesses said the man was holding a piece of paper and remained standing at the same spot despite vehicles passing by.

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Some local residents intervened and moved him to the roadside. However, he reportedly continued to stand in the same condition for some time. The claim that the man was under the influence of an intoxicant could not be independently verified. It was based on observations made by eyewitnesses.

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Garhshankar SHO Gagandeep Singh Sekhon said to reporters that he was not aware of the incident. “I have neither received the video nor seen it. Appropriate action will be taken after examining the video,” he said. Residents have urged the police administration to take effective measures against drug abuse in the area and increase surveillance at public places.