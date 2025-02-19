DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Intra-varsity techfest held at LPU

Intra-varsity techfest held at LPU

The grand intra-university techfest, Concoction 2025, held at Lovely Professional University (LPU), celebrated a remarkable fusion of innovation and technology. With over 1,100 registrations and a stunning display of projects and competitions, the event emerged as a hallmark of creativity
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:19 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
The grand intra-university techfest, Concoction 2025, held at Lovely Professional University (LPU), celebrated a remarkable fusion of innovation and technology.

With over 1,100 registrations and a stunning display of projects and competitions, the event emerged as a hallmark of creativity and passion.

The event featured 13 diverse categories, highlighting the limitless potential of technology and creativity. The technical events, including Pixel Perfect, Sixth Sense, RC Racing, Eureka, Promptmaster, Robo Soccer, Techno Beats, Solve-XL and Hack Sprint, an exciting webathon sponsored by the renowned tech giant UpGrad, drove participants to new heights of ingenuity. Non-technical events like crime scene clash, reel-to-reel and fashion reboot injected a burst of creativity, offering an engaging mix of challenges that catered to a variety of interests.

Harsh Kumar was crowned Mr Concoction 2025 while Saloni Kumari was named Ms Concoction 2025. The coveted titles of Mr and Ms Trendsetter went to Mohd Salik Rather and Devina Chakma, while the titles of Mr and Ms Tech Vogue were awarded to Buddha Raj Chettry and Anjali Thakur.

Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, vice-chancellor of LPU, praised the students for their dedication and

collaboration.

