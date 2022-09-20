Jalandhar: Investigate dumped sports goods matter, District Badminton Association urges minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

The issue pertaining to sports goods worth lakhs, which was found lying locked in the almirahs of the Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) at Raizada Hansraj Stadium for last several years, has now reached Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

In a letter written to the Sports Minister, District Badminton Association (DBA), Jalandhar, Secretary Ritin Khanna has urged him to take strict action against those involved in hoarding of the badminton equipment meant to be distributed to the players.

In the letter, a copy of which was also released to the media, Khanna apprised the Minister of details of the badminton equipment scam. “According to the preliminary investigations, fingers are being pointed at a former Honorary Secretary of the Punjab Badminton Association who remained posted here for 35 years”, the letter reads. Khanna pointed out that sports equipment recovered from the almirahs dates to his tenure. In the letter, he has clearly written, “Since the players did not receive equipment from the PBA, they had regularly filed complaints with Yonex. Taking a serious note of the matter, Yonex cancelled the contract with the PBA in 2019, because of which the badminton players had to suffer a lot.”

Suspects equipment being sold