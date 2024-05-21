Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-25 was held at Cambridge International School Co-ed. The ceremony signified the reliance and confidence that the school placed in the new office-bearers. The ceremony marked a beginning with the traditional lighting of the lamp as obeisance to Goddess Saraswati. The ex-students of the school, Yashik Jain, Head Boy (2019-20) and Gajinder Nath Sharma, Head Boy (2018-19) lighted the ceremonial lamp along with the dignitaries to bless the newly selected Students Council. To the vigorous beats of the school band and a marching tune, the new Students Council marched in a procession. The Council members to be granted the badge first were Junior Head Boy Pryansh Sharma and Junior Head Girl Amaira Mahajan. President Pooja Bhatia congratulated the newly elected Students Council and advised them to put in honest efforts and become an inspiration for others.

Saving the birds in summer

All the branches of St Soldier Group launched 'Save Birds' campaign, which was led by group chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra. The students filled bowls with water for birds and placed them on the rooftops of homes, offices, institutions and made posters to give the same message to society. In the message, the students said that keeping water bowls on rooftops can save the lives of birds. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said that if we want to save the earth, then we have to save the birds. It is our responsibility to provide water to the birds in summer. Therefore, bowls of water must be kept on the rooftops of houses in summer, she suggested.

Inter-House Chess Competition

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised an Inter-House Chess Competition. The students of all the four houses participated with all their might and intellect. Students from Class 5 to Class 12 participated in the competition. There were three rounds in total. The competition proved to be cut-throat as everyone strove for a medal. For Class 5 to 8 category, Sahibzada Fateh Singh House bagged first the position. Kanishk of Class 8, Adharav of 7 and Aaryan of Class 5 were awarded with the best player certificates and trophies. In the category of Class 9 and 10, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House bagged the first position. Adhyayan and Sourav Kumar from Class 11 Science, along with Arshdeep Kaur were acknowledged and honoured for the overall best performance. All House winners were awarded certificates and trophies by the Principal. President Dr Narotam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl were happy with the results.

Talent hunt competition

Students of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur and Kapurthala Road participated in the talent hunt competition enthusiastically. The students showed their talent in various categories like dancing, singing, instrumental and poetry. They enthralled the audience with their talent. Deputy Director, Cultural Affairs, Sharmila Nakra praised the participants and motivated them to take part in the activities enthusiastically. Sargun bagged the first position, Rakshika bagged second and Parerna came third.

HMV holds industrial visit

The PG Department of Physics and PG Department of Chemistry of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an industrial visit to Zibo Paper industry, Amritsar. Saloni Sharma, Head of Physics Department, and Alka (Assistant Professor, Chemistry Department), accompanied 48 students of B.Sc Semester IV and B.Sc Semester VI to visit Zibo paper industry (Amritsar), which is a leading manufacturer of textiles in Punjab. The unit in-charge described the works of various units such as cloth dying jet, drying unit to heating of cloth to remove excess stains of colours. Currently, they are producing a special type of paper named as Zibo paper for printing of different patterns on the clothes. The unit in-charge explained the process of formation of Zibo papers, by coating glue prepared from the raw material on paper roll and then drying it using the sublimation unit. The students also visited Durgiana Temple, Golden Temple, Jallian Wala Bagh and Galiara. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen said that HMV believes in providing latest information regarding technology to the students.

Yuva Tourism Club of KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) honoured all the students who discharged their responsibilities in the Yuva Tourism Club, established under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Under the aegis of Department of Students Welfare, the club promotes tourism at various sites reflecting India's rich culture and also disseminates information regarding the same. The students of KMV continuously work as tourism ambassadors as this club organises trips to historical and beautiful locations and familiarises students with various tourism concepts through professionals. In the session 2023-24, students Damanpreet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Kirandeep Kaur, Kiran, Pawanpreet, Rajwinder, Kulwinder Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur and others were honoured for their endeavours.

Toppers in GNDU exams

In the final exams conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University, the BA Psychology (Honours) third semester students excelled, securing five out of the top 10 positions, making their college proud. Asmi Kalia secured the third position with 74/100 marks, Sandeep Singh secured the fourth position with 73 marks, Ishveen Kaur secured the fifth position with 72 marks, Lakshita Joshi secured the eighth position with 62 marks, and Vishal Bharti and Kashish Kohli jointly secured the ninth position with 61 marks. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated all the students who achieved top positions.

