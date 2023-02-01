IPS, IAS officers at odds over land issue

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 31

In an interesting development through the day, a senior IPS officer and a 2015-batch IAS officer came at loggerheads over the issue of a vacant land in the table tennis (TT) stadium near BMC Chowk here.

Players, officials support MC move Till Tuesday morning, table tennis players and officials from the Sports Department were of the view that the property, where the wall was being constructed, belonged to the Sports Department. It was much later in the evening that the MC staked claim on it and got into action

The table tennis players said they would stand with the civic body and support it for their own good

Even as funds to the tune of Rs 50 lakh had been sanctioned for the renovation of the table tennis stadium in the last Budget of the previous Congress regime and there were plans to use the outer space too, officials of the Punjab Waqf Board this morning reached the site and started to construct a wall around 1 kanal 14 marla vacant land there.

Additional Director General of Police, Punjab Armed Police-cum-Administrator of Punjab Waqf Board MF Farooqui reached the site this morning and got the construction of a wall started. “The board had hired labourers for getting the work done to secure its land. We chose not to touch the constructed part, including the TT stadium and basketball ground in the 12 kanal site. But we wanted that whatever land is spare should be secured with a wall and we could later construct some hall or shop or building and rent it out for income of the board later. We could use this income for welfare of the poor,” he said.

The work started with full force and the wall work was completed late this evening. Just as the wall was being further raised, the MC teams arrived with a JCB machine and pulled it down.

“It was our land. Some trespassers were encroaching upon it and we have reclaimed it. That exactly is my duty. We could not let our prime property be taken away in broad daylight. There was no order of any court of the tehsildar or the SDM to allow the Waqf Board to acquire it, so how could they be allowed to raise a wall?” said MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish.

The old-timers from the city said that there used to be a graveyard for the Muslims here several years ago, which is why the Waqf Board is learnt to have staked its claim.

After the pulling down of the wall, Farooqui seemed clearly offended. “I fail to understand why the MC officials acted in such a haste. They could have talked to me across table and brought their records. We could have discussed it and then decided whether the wall could be retained or removed. I initiated Waqf Board action after duly putting up my submissions before the Deputy Commissioner. I will again take it up tomorrow.”

Amid the clash between the titans of power, the officials of the Sports Department have so far chosen not to open up but they have reportedly sought the intervention of Sports Minister Gurmeet S Meet Hayer.