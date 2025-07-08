Iqbal Dhindsa replaces Manan as SAD dist chief

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday issued a fresh list of its district presidents. The party replaced the SAD district (urban) president Kulwant S Manan with a more active leader Iqbal Singh Dhindsa.

Dhindsa’s wife Raminder Kaur Dhindsa has served as a councillor from the Mota Singh Nagar locality. He already was the halqa in-charge of the party from the Jalandhar Central Assembly segment.

Bachhitar Singh Kohar, grandson of former minister Ajit S Kohar, has been appointed as the SAD district (rural) president. Ex-Nakodar MLA Gurpartap S Wadala, who was previously on the post, had formed the now-defunct SAD Sudhar Lehar and had questioned Sukhbir’s position as the party president. Ever since, this post was lying vacant.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Shiromani Akali Dal was held on Monday at Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, for the election of the new presidents of district president of Jalandhar urban and rural.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kulwant Singh Manan, incumbent president, District Akali Dal, Jalandhar (Urban), and Harish Rai Dhanda, observer. After deliberations, the gathering unanimously decided to vest the authority to elect the district presidents with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Prominent among those present at the meeting included ex-MLA Baldev Khaira, ex-MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Bachittar Singh Kohar, Iqbal Singh Dhindsa, Ranjit Singh Kahlon, Gurmeet Singh Daduwal, Rajkamal Singh, Gurdeep Singh Kalra, Ranjit Singh Rana, Harinder Singh Dhindsa and Tajinder Singh Nijjer.