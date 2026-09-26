‘Irada bahut pakka hai’: First coach and uncle recalls Tajinder Toor’s journey after Asian Games silver

When Tajinder Singh Toor was a teenager, his paternal uncle and first coach, Gurdev Singh, saw something extraordinary in the youngster’s throw that left him speechless.

“You have the potential to reach the Olympics,” Gurdev told him after watching his training sessions. Toor, who has since become a two-time Olympian and three-time Asian medallist after winning a silver medal at the Asian Games in Japan today, brushed off the prediction with a laugh. “Mazak na karo,” he had replied.

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“He didn’t know how talented he was,” Gurdev Singh, himself an international-level shot put medallist, told The Tribune. “But I could see it in him very early.”

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Recalling Toor’s personality, Gurdev said his nephew always matched determination with action.

“Irada bahut pakka hai. Sirf galla nahi karda (He is not someone who just talks). Whatever he sets his mind to, he achieves.” Sports ran in the family, Gurdev said. “The atmosphere at home was always centred around sports. His father was an excellent tug-of-war player. Looking at Tajinder’s height and physique, I started taking him to the ground when he was just 11 years old.

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“Initially, Toor was more interested in the discus throw and even trained in the event for some time. However, Gurdev believed his build and natural ability were better suited to the shot put. “I asked him to switch to shot put instead,” he said.

One training session in Moga remains etched in Gurdev’s memory.

“He must have been around 17. We were practising at a school in Moga when he produced a throw with tremendous speed and the perfect angle. It was unbelievable. That’s when I became convinced he had the ability to compete at the highest level.”

Before Gurdev Singh moved to Canada, he introduced Toor to his coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon, who is still with Toor.

“Before this event, he told me, ‘Hun performance bahut vadiya. Medal de chances hai (I am in good form. I have a strong chance of winning a medal)’,” he said.