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Home / Jalandhar / IRCTC announces 13-day Dakshin Bharat Yatra

IRCTC announces 13-day Dakshin Bharat Yatra

A 13-day spiritual pilgrimage

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Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Indian Railway officials address the media in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Thursday announced the launch of the “Dakshin Bharat Yatra”, a 13-day spiritual pilgrimage aboard the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train, commencing from Jammu on November 14, 2026.

The yatra, which includes a stopover at Jalandhar, has been thoughtfully curated to offer devotees an opportunity to experience India’s rich religious and cultural heritage while visiting some of the country’s most revered pilgrimage destinations in a single, seamless tour.

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The major destinations covered under the yatra include Rameshwaram, where pilgrims will visit the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple; Madurai, home to the Meenakshi Temple; Kanyakumari, with local sightseeing; Tirupati, featuring the Lord Venkateshwar Swamy Temple; and Markapur, where pilgrims will visit the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple.

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Spanning 12 days and 13 nights, the yatra will offer boarding facilities at several stations, including Jammu, Pathankot Junction, Amritsar Junction, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana Junction, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra Junction, Karnal, Panipat Junction, Sonipat Junction, Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura Junction, Agra Cantt, Gwalior Junction and Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi).

Officials said the train would depart on November 14, 2026, and return on November 26, 2026.

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The package, inclusive of GST, has been priced at Rs 26,895 for Economy, Rs 42,605 for 3AC (Standard), and Rs 56,830 for 2AC.

The package includes confirmed train tickets, all meals on board and off board, comfortable accommodation on a double/triple-sharing basis, transfers and sightseeing by bus, an on-board escort, housekeeping, security and paramedical support.

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