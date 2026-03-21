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Home / Jalandhar / Iron bars installed on road in Jalandhar's Kalia Colony removed

Iron bars installed on road in Jalandhar's Kalia Colony removed

The bars were installed by residents who felt that the road was being used as a thoroughfare by speeding vehicles

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:46 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Iron bars installed in middle of the road at Kalia Colony in Jalandhar were removed on Saturday.
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The installation of iron bars in middle of a road near Gauri Shankar Mandir in Kalia Colony had become a huge issue in the locality. The bars were installed by residents who felt that the road was being used as a thoroughfare by speeding vehicles to take an exit towards the National Highway No. 1.

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The bars, which were installed just three days ago, were removed by a group of residents from the same area on Saturday. Sushil Sharma, BJP district president, said, “The residents of Kalia Colony, Guru Amardass Nagar and at least 30 other big and small localities in vicinity had been using road in front of the Verka Milk Plant as the entry point and the Gauri Shankar Mandir road as the exit point for going towards Jalandhar city. The localities fall near Amritsar bypass on the outer side of the city.”

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Sharma said residents from the area near Gauri Shankar Mandir wanted the people to use the Verka Milk Plant road as an entry as well as exit point which could not be enforced. “It is a public road and no one has the right to raise any obstruction in middle of it. While two-wheelers could pass, car drivers had to take a longer detour back towards the Verka Milk Plant road which often remains congested. There are several people, who organise religious events at the temple, including on solemn death occasions. By installing iron bars, we cannot stop entry of these vehicles,” he said.

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