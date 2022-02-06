in brief

Iron material stolen, 1 held

The Lohian Khas police have arrested one person and booked another on the charge of stealing iron material from an under-construction bridge. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested one person and booked another on the charge of stealing iron material from an under-construction bridge. Investigating Officer Sawindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Lachhman, a slum resident. Davindar Singh, in-charge of Sidhartha construction company, complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice were stealing iron material from under-construction bridge at Nawan Pind of Khalewal village. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused and his accomplice Vinod. OC

Torn ‘Gutka Sahib’ found in canal

Jalandhar: On the complaint of Harinder Singh, a resident of Kot Sadeeq, that torn pages of Gutka Sahib (containing Gurbani) were found in a canal near Kot Sadeeq area, the police on Saturday registered a case of sacrilege against an unidentified person. The police have registered an FIR under Section 295-A of the IPC against the unidentified person and started investigation. In his complaint to the police, he stated that one of his friends, who lives near the canal, first informed him about the incident. He said on reaching the spot, he found the torn pages of two Gutka Sahib scattered in the canal, which has run dry. He said he immediately informed the police about the incident. Investigating officer ASI Avtar Singh said he had increased security near the spot. Nakas and check-points near the spot had been increased and the police were trying to find CCTVs the footage of which could help in identifying the accused. TNS

Drug peddler arrested

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal Police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Mohann Lal said 110 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Akash, a resident of Gumlati village, under the Bilga police station. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

Two arrested for theft

Jalandhar: The city police on Saturday arrested two persons involved in various theft incidents. The police recovered 10 mobile phones, a lady purse, silver jewellery and a scooty from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Laddi, a resident of Suraaj Ganj here, and Vivek Sabharwal of Shakti Nagar in Jalandhar. A case under Section 379B of the IPC has been registered against them. The police said they will produce the accused in court tomorrow and would seek remand for further interrogation. On February 1, a city-based woman registered a complaint against two-unknown youth who snatched her purse containing an iPhone, Aadhaar card, silver jewellery and cash, near Chunmum Chowk in Model Town. Senior police officers said, acting on her complaint, Inspector Sujit Singh Gill of Division No. 6, launched search operations and with the help of the technical cell, they succeeded in tracing the locations of the duo. TNS

Prof Kanaujia is new NIT Director

Jalandhar: Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia has joined Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology as the Director here on Saturday. Prof Kanaujia had completed his BTech in Electronics Engineering from KNIT Sultanpur in 1994. He did his MTech in 1998 and PhD in 2004 from the Department of Electronics Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. TNS

State AAP chief at Khuralgarh Sahib

Garhshankar: Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president and chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann paid obeisance at Khuralgarh Sahib, the shrine of Sri Guru Ravidas ji, on Saturday. After that, he met with the public by stopping his car at various palces. Chairman of Management Committee Bhai Kewal Singh and other office bearers honoured Bhagwant Singh Mann by presenting the picture and Siropa of Shri Guru Ravidas ji. TNS

ECI appoints eight observers

Hoshiarpur: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed eight observers, including four general observers, one police observer and three expenditure observers, in the district for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in Hoshiarpur. General Observer Naveen Kumar, Amarnath R Talwade, Prakash Bindu, Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasia, Police Observer Dr B Naveen Kumar, Expenditure Observer Bawan Lal Meena, Mukesh Thakwani and Ankit Somani discussed in detail the election arrangements with officials of the civil and police administration.

England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official

The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over ENA 'diversion'

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'

Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...

Mood for change in Jatland's bellwether villages

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates' antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

Highest voter population ratio in Gill, lowest in Ludhiana South

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

