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Home / Jalandhar / Ishank begins door-to-door campaign in Ghumiala

Ishank begins door-to-door campaign in Ghumiala

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 05:37 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Chabbewal MLA Dr Ishank Kumar today led the Aam Aadmi Party’s door-to-door awareness campaign in Ghumiala village as part of its statewide “Mann Da Munafa” drive.

The campaign, launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Dhuri yesterday, seeks to highlight the benefits of various state government schemes. Dr Ishank, accompanied by party workers, visited households in the village and interacted with residents.

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He highlighted schemes relating to free power, financial assistance for women, healthcare and education, claiming that an average Punjabi family was saving up to Rs 1.82 lakh annually through various government initiatives.

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Residents also raised local issues with the MLA during the interactions. Dr Ishank said he noted their grievances and directed the authorities to take action.

The MLA said the door-to-door campaign would be extended to other villages in the Chabbewal constituency. He said the exercise was aimed at informing people about government schemes and seeking their feedback on issues concerning them.

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“The campaign is about direct interaction with people. Listening to their problems and ensuring follow-up action is equally important,” Dr Ishank said.

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