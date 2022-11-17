Israeli delegation visits Kartarpur veggie centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

A visit of Israeli Deligation was organised on Wednesday at the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Kartarpur.

Alon Shoham, Director Overseas, Mashav Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Israel; Oded Halamit, Director, Mashav Agricultural Training Centre; and Yair Eshel, Agriculture Attache Mashav, Embassy of Israel in India, were visited the centre to see various horticultural activities, especially those under the Indo-Israel Project.

Dr Lal Bahadur Damathia, Deputy Director, Horticulture-Cum-Controlling Officer, Centre of Excellence, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, welcomed the guests. He briefed them about various activities at the centre and explained the scenario of horticulture diversification in the state.

Dr Daljit Singh Gill, Assistant Director, Horticulture-cum-Project Officer, COE, give a detailed presentation regarding all the activities being done at the centre. He explained that training on production of disease-free vegetable seedlings, open field production of vegetables, polyhouse production of vegetables and post-harvest management was being provided to the farmers.