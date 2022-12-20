Issue white paper on conversions, Centre urged

Phagwara, December 19
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary Parminder Mehta has demanded a thorough screening of the police force to find out the black sheep, who are hand in glove with anti-social elements.
The Congress leader contended that the Centre has been ignoring the increasing prices of essential commodities. He also urged the Union Government to issue a white paper about religious conversions.
